Live Blog: ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips addresses the future of the ACC
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is speaking Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the 2022 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. AFP editor Chris Graham live blogs the commissioner’s annual State of the ACC address.
9:31 a.m. The session opens with loud music accompanying a video montage of ACC sports highlights from 2021-2022. It almost feels we’re at a live pro wrestling show waiting for the ring announcer to introduce the combatants.
9:36 a.m. Phillips begins with a bit of a filibuster, listing successes of the league’s members in 2021-2022, talking academics, off-field ventures and the rest.
9:40 a.m. Phillips is still filibustering. The sharks at their laptops are getting restless.
9:41 a.m. Phillips on NIL: “Fair regulation of recruiting is essential for fair competition,” addressing the use of NIL as an inducement to aid recruiting.
A patchwork of state laws will not get the job done. “Only Congress” can provide the proper regulatory framework, Phillips said.
9:45 a.m. “Those who clamor for a pay for play system alone disregard the collegiate principle of diverse offerings,” Phillips said, offering the reminder that there is more to college athletics than football and men’s basketball, and that women’s sports need to remain a priority.
9:48 a.m. Any new structure to the NCAA must serve many, “not a select few,” Phillips said.
We are not the professional ranks. This is not the NFL, or NBA-light.”
“This should not be a winner-take-all or zero-sum structure.”
9:49 a.m. Phillips cites the growth of the NCAA basketball tournament as an example for college football to learn from, signaling a change in approach from his opposition to an expansion of the CFP last summer.