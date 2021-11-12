Kyle Larson wins his first NASCAR title
Rod Mullins joins the show to recap Kyle Larson’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR championship race, and to put a bow on the 2021 season.
Published Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, 7:30 pm
