Kyle Guy signs two-way deal with Miami: Good news?

Published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 2:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Kyle Guy has signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat that will have the UVA basketball alum tethered to the team for the remainder of the season.

Guy had signed a pair of 10-day hardship deals as the Heat tried to navigate their way through a rash of injuries and COVID protocol issues over the holidays, and has availed himself well – averaging 8.2 points per game on 51.4 percent shooting from the field and 45.0 percent shooting from three in six games.

He scored a career-high 17 points in his first game with the Heat, a Dec. 31 win over Houston, and had 14 in a Jan. 3 loss to Golden State.

“He’s very skilled, he’s fearless and he’s making the most of his opportunities,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Guy, according to the Miami Herald. “That’s the only thing you can control. He’s not worrying about all the things that are out there or what can happen. Even in Phoenix when we didn’t necessarily know that we were going to sign him to a second 10-day, but he approaches every day with a positive attitude and a work-like approach that just fits our culture and everybody else in the locker room. In practice sessions, he has been very good and that just leaves an impression.”

Before signing with the Heat, Guy had latched on with Cleveland’s G League affiliate, averaging 20.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from three for the Cleveland Charge.

He had previously spent parts of two seasons splitting time with the Sacramento Kings and the Kings’ G League affiliate in Sacramento, getting action in 34 NBA games, and averaging 21.5 points on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from three in the G League.

Two-way deals earn players a flat salary of $462,629, half of the rookie minimum, and players on two-way deals are eligible to be active for 50 of their team’s 82 regular-season games.

Miami is currently 28-16 this season, second in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat roster is loaded at the guard spot – with Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Tyler Herro all ahead of Guy in the rotation.

Guy is not likely to break through to get minutes unless there’s another rash of injuries, so in terms of opportunity, there’s not much there.

But, he’s making money, so, that’s good.

Story by Chris Graham