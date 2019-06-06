K-12 educators invited to Summer Computer Science Institute

St. Anne’s-Belfield School, in collaboration with the University of Virginia Curry School of Education, will be hosting a Computer Science Institute for K-12 educators on July 22 & 23.

The Institute is open to teachers from all disciplines and aims to help demystify computer science, build a regional computer science community, and increase access to computer science for all students.

“Often professional development tends to be about getting hands-on with new tools or getting excited about new concepts, but it leaves the participants on their own to figure out how they incorporate this new learning into their practice,” said Kim Wilkens, co-coordinator of the Computer Science Program at St. Anne’s-Belfield School and of the Institute. “That’s why we devote time and resources to mentoring and supporting you as you work toward integrating CS into your teaching in a meaningful way before you leave.”

With one day dedicated to a learn-a-thon of “all things computer science,” the Institute will offer a second day design-a-thon during which participants will explore strategies for teaching computer science in ways to reach all students. In the afternoon, participants will join elementary, middle, or high school cohorts to work together on computer science-infused lesson plans.

For more information and to register for the 2019 Computer Science Institute, please visit http://summerspark.stab.org/ educators

