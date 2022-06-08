Johnson, Greene join Longwood women’s basketball staff

Tesh Johnson has joined the Longwood University women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, and Jack Greene has joined the staff as the director of basketball operations, head coach Erika Lang-Montgomery has announced.

Johnson comes to Longwood from Saint Leo University, where she was the team’s top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She also played for Lang-Montgomery at Flagler College as a two-time captain before beginning her career as a coach.

“As with all people that I look to hire on my staff, Tesh embodies the values of The Right STUPH,” Lang-Montgomery said. “She is a great role model for our student-athletes. She loves the game and pays it forward every day.

“Seeing one of you players live out her dreams is special. It is not often that a coach and player are able to reunite and coach side by side. That opportunity has presented itself now. Having coached Tesh for three years, I’m incredibly proud to see her flourish as a young coach and mentor in this profession. Tesh brings experience as a standout player and coach to Longwood, and I’m excited to see how she impacts our program. She will serve as our recruiting coordinator as well as develop our point guards.”

“It truly is an honor to take this next step in my career at Longwood University,” said Johnson. “I’d like to thank Coach Erika for the opportunity to serve the university, the Farmville community and our women’s basketball program. It’s not every day that a young coach gets to work alongside their hero. For some people, it’s C. Vivian Stringer, Pat Summit or Dawn Staley. For me, it’s Erika Lang-Montgomery. I am grateful that I get to bless the sidelines with the person that has inspired me the most in my journey.”

Greene comes to Farmville following time at Albertus Magnus College as a graduate assistant for the past season. He focused on scheduling, individual skill work and scouting during his season in Connecticut.

“It is important my staff and I model The Right STUPH every day to our student-athletes,” said Lang-Montgomery. “Since I first met Jack as a freshman at Flagler College, I knew he had what it takes to be successful in the college profession. I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Jack again. He impresses me with his knowledge of the game, his attention to detail and continued desire to grow and learn in this profession. He is a servant leader and will add much value to our staff and program.”

Greene got to know Lang-Montgomery while a student at Flagler College, serving as a manager for the women’s basketball team from 2017-20. While at Flagler, he helped with scheduling practices, running drills and creating scouting reports in addition to assisting with travel preparation and planning.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to join the Longwood women’s basketball program as well as the community here in Farmville,” said Greene. “Being able to join Coach Erika’s staff is a dream come true and I cannot wait to be a part of the program that is coming off a successful season and has a lot of fans backing them up.”

