Human Rights Campaign endorses McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring

Published Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021, 8:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Human Rights Campaign PAC has announced its endorsement of Terry McAuliffe for governor, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor, and Attorney General Mark Herring for re-election.

Virginia’s statewide general election is Nov. 2 with early voting beginning Sept. 17. The Human Rights Campaign’s support for pro-equality candidates up and down the ticket makes clear a commitment to mobilize Virginia’s 1.2 million Equality Voters and elect leaders who will fight for LGBTQ+ Virginians.

Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Policy & Political Affairs JoDee Winterhof issued the following statement:

“All Virginians deserve leaders who will fight for their rights to achieve health and success regardless of who they are or who they love. The Human Rights Campaign is proud to endorse incredible champions who have spent their careers delivering on that promise of equality.

“Gov. Terry McAuliffe has fought tirelessly to ensure LGBTQ+ Virginians are afforded equal protection under the law. His plan calls for an economy that remains open and welcoming to all, ensuring the Commonwealth remains a top place in the nation to do business, attract talent, and raise a family.

“Del. Hala Ayala’s story is the story of everyday Virginians. She knows firsthand how hard work and opportunity can be the path to the middle class, and she has fought for every Virginians’ right to that opportunity. Ayala is the clear choice for voters who believe that every family and every child, regardless of who they are, should have a shot at their dream.

“Attorney General Mark Herring has been a forceful champion for fairness and equality under the law. From fighting the discriminatory ban on marriage equality, to protecting LGBTQ+ youth in public schools, to ensuring all Virginians can live and work free from harm and discrimination, Mark Herring is a results-driven fighter focused on the Commonwealth’s continued safety, security, and prosperity.”