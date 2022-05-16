How to select an ideal product label printer for your business

In this article, we will discuss the different types of label printers and the most important considerations in choosing one. If you are looking to buy a label printer for your business, be aware that there are many different options available on the market.

When selecting a printer, you should keep in mind several important factors, including what type of products they produce (thermal transfer vs. direct thermal), how large their print area is, how fast they can print and how much ink/toner they use.

Here’s what you need to know about selecting an ideal product label printer for your business.

Types of label printers to consider

There are three main types of labeling printers: inkjet, laser, and thermal. How do you know which one to choose?

Inkjet is best for short runs of labels. If you only print a few product labels at a time, then an inkjet labeling printing machine may be the ideal choice for your business. It is also the most affordable option out of the three.

Laser is excellent for thousands of labels. If you are printing out hundreds or even thousands of labels at once, go with a laser, as long as your budget allows for it. Laser printers are more expensive than inkjets but will give better quality results if you need to print a large number of labels at once.

Thermal prints barcodes easily and nicely. Thermal label printers are slightly more expensive than laser printers and are the most expensive option out of all three types. But they are well worth it if your business needs to scan barcodes often or it needs high-quality images on its labels.

What kind of label would you be printing?

For many businesses, an ideal label printer will be a straightforward and hard-working unit that can handle most of their labels and barcodes. But as you look to purchase one, there are some key elements to consider. Follow along with this checklist to make sure you find the perfect printer for your business:

The size and weight of your label printer should be a consideration for both its portability and fit within your environment. Consider where you might place your machine on the different sizes of printers, from a large industrial model that would require extra power and space in an office or home kitchen to a small personal model that fits easily into any desk drawer. Material: Some labels are printed on paper and then laminated onto plastic or metal. Others use vinyl to create permanent tags for tags that have been printed onto the paper stock. For these materials, what kind of adhesive is best suited for your application? Consider how much pressing force is required when printing on certain materials (and which types work best).

How often will you be printing?

When selecting a product label printer, you will want to consider the type of labels your business needs. If you only need a few different types of labels, and each has more than 100 units in its batch size, you might get away with using a less sophisticated printer.

However, if each batch has less than 100 units, you will need a more elaborate digital printing machine to handle such small numbers.

The last thing to keep in mind is how often you will use the machines. If the machine is going to be used only once or twice per year, then it may not make sense for your company to purchase one.

On the other hand, if it is going to see regular use, perhaps daily, then investing in something better quality could pay off over time by saving yourself money on replacement parts and maintenance costs down the road.

What services do you require?

If you are planning on purchasing a product label printer, you will need to consider the following:

The types of labels that you need to print – Printers come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. You can select your ideal product label printer depending upon the type of labels you require and how they will be used.

For example, a thermal printer is useful if you have no space for ink cartridges; however, these printers cannot print in color so they are less suitable if you intend to use them for office documents or other uses.

The number of products that need to be labeled – If you require only a few labels then it would be best to stick with traditional printers as these can handle small numbers with ease. However, for large orders, it may be cost-effective to go for an industrial product label printer. Also, take into consideration how many colors are required when deciding whether or not an industrial printer is needed – this will depend on what kind of printing is done at your business premise (e.g., printing letters versus printing images).

The speed required by the user when using their product labels – Some machines are faster than others, but this does not always mean better quality output from them. There may be times when slower speeds will produce better results (for example, when using thinner materials) or vice versa (for thicker materials). It depends largely upon how quickly each sheet needs printed out and which size has been chosen beforehand by yourself/clientele.

What level of after-sale support and service do you need?

Once you have selected a printer, you will want to ensure that it provides the level of support and service that your business requires. If a label printer breaks down, this can result in costly downtime for your business. For this reason, we highly recommend choosing a supplier which offers next-day support and maintenance.

We offer an extensive range of label printers for businesses across many sectors, including those in fabrication, food production, and logistics. Our team will work closely with you to determine the best solution for your needs before installing and maintaining your new machine.

How much space can you spare for your printer on your business premises?

The answer to this question will help you determine the size of printer you need. Larger label printing machines are ideal if you want to print large quantities of labels at a time or create larger-sized labels. However, if you have limited space and only want to print smaller batches of labels, a small desktop-sized label printer will be better suited to your needs. If space is really tight, then go for a portable label maker that is easy to move around and saves on the room.

How many labels do you intend to print each day? You’ll also need to consider how many pages per minute (ppm) the machine can handle and whether it has a large enough capacity for all your labeling needs. It’s worth choosing a model that prints faster than you think you’ll need. When your business grows, the printer won’t hold you back.

If noise is an issue in your workspace, check out how loud any printers are before buying them. Some models have quiet modes, which would be perfect if located near customers’ ears.

Work out your service and support requirements to choose a reliable option

There are three main levels of service and support for product label printers:

Full-service contract: your supplier provides a full service, including repairs and maintenance. This is the best but most expensive option.

your supplier provides a full service, including repairs and maintenance. This is the best but most expensive option. Engineer call-out contract: your supplier provides an engineer to fix technical issues at your premises. This is more affordable than full-service.

your supplier provides an engineer to fix technical issues at your premises. This is more affordable than full-service. Product warranty: your supplier fixes any faults with the printer caused by materials or manufacturing defects within a set time frame, usually 12 months. If you have a skilled technical team who can fix smaller problems themselves, this may be all you need.

Story by Bitan Mukherjee

