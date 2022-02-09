House passes Postal Service Reform Act: Will it improve mail delivery?

The House of Representatives has passed H.R. 3076, the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act, to improve the reliability of the United States Postal Service, strengthen its financial stability, and protect the benefits of employees and retirees.

The Postal Service Reform Act will:

Improve USPS reliability, with new transparency measures that will help ensure consistent on-time mail delivery.

Welcome all future postal retirees into Medicare, ensuring that these public servants can get the quality health care they deserve – while saving USPS $22.6 billion over the next decade

Free USPS from the unnecessary requirement to prefund retiree health benefits 75 years in advance, which would save USPS $27 billion over the next decade

“The United States Postal Service is a pillar of our nation and provides crucial services to millions of Americans, ensuring they can receive prescriptions, Social Security benefits, paychecks, tax returns, and more,” said Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04), who voted in favor of the measure. “Unfortunately, we have seen the Postal Service’s financial situation deteriorate over the last decade, which has been further complicated by ineffective leadership under U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. I know my constituents have dealt with unreliable mail delivery, which can cause serious challenges for them and their families. I have always worked diligently to remedy issues within my district, but more must be done at the federal level to ensure these issues do not arise in the first place. That is why I voted in support of the bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act to help remedy mail delivery issues for my constituents and for Americans across the nation.”

Read H.R. 3076’s bill text here.