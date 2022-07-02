House Dems pushing Biden administration to ease tariffs to fight inflation
Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA-08) are leading an effort pressing the Biden administration to ease U.S. tariffs on goods that impact shipping and transportation costs here in America.
They pointed to Sec. 301 tariffs as contributing to supply chain challenges for American businesses and driving up costs for American consumers. To help alleviate these issues, the lawmakers called on the Biden Administration to ease these tariffs, strengthen imports of these products, and focus on developing increased domestic production capacity for goods critical to the trucking and shipping industries.
“Shortages of shipping containers and chassis are among the challenges contributing to rising shipping and transportation costs. Several ports and railyards across the country have reported chassis shortages, which delay containers from being mounted on trucks then transported to the shipper and receiver,” said Spanberger, Schrier, and their colleagues. “The importance of chassis in supply chain logistics cannot be overstated. While the chassis shortage is a multifaceted challenge, and there are multiple tariffs on chassis, Sec. 301 tariffs are one contributor to the more than 200 percent tariff imposed on this crucial supply chain good. Other products that are critical to shipping logistics, such as various train and truck parts, are also impacted by Sec. 301 tariffs, exacerbating shortages and driving up shipping costs.”
They continued, “While we must continue investing in strengthening global supply chains and domestic manufacturing, we know these investments will take time and the supply chain crisis calls for an all-of-government approach to immediately reduce costs for American consumers and businesses. We appreciate your administration has been actively reviewing current Section 301 tariffs, particularly those at that are significantly impacting U.S. businesses.”
The letter was also signed by Marilyn Strickland (D-WA-10), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), Susan Wild (D-PA-07), and Scott Peters (D-CA-52).
Click here to read the letter, and the full letter text is below.