History of online gambling and online casinos

Without a doubt, the internet is one of the most significant inventions in the world. It brought direct access to information and made communication easier and faster between people. Also, it offered newer and newer entertainment opportunities for people, including online gambling.

Nowadays, gambling is a very popular pastime. Many people keep themselves entertained and try their luck in best online casinos in Canada. Thanks to the wide range of online casino games, everyone can find some games that they would enjoy.

Below, we will dive into the history of online gambling and online casinos. Thus, you will know how long these casinos are around and how they have evolved over the years.

The first online casinos in history

When it comes to the origins of online gambling, everything goes back to one major event in 1994. But what happened in that year? Antigua and Barbuda has approved the Free Trade and Processing Act. This new bill allowed this small Caribbean country to issue licenses to those companies who wanted to provide some kind of gambling services online. As a result, the very first gambling websites came into being in the middle of the 90s. But these sites were not like the best gambling sites operating today. They were simple and had a much smaller game library.

If you are wondering which the first online casino was, Gaming Club is considered to be the first one. It was established by the pioneer Microgaming company in 1994. However, players had to wait until 1995 for the casino site to operate fully. Interestingly, Microgaming is still operating today. In fact, this company is one of the biggest gaming software providers in the industry.

Another company that is worth mentioning regarding the history of online gambling is CryptoLogic. This company created the well-known InterCasino online casino in 1996. Many people consider this casino to be the first online casino in existence. Since both casinos started to operate almost at the same time, it’s understandable that there is an ongoing debate on this subject. Regardless of who is right, both Gaming Club and InterCasino were pioneers in the world of online gambling.

After the appearance of the first casinos, many other companies have created their own casino sites and started to operate. By 1997, there were more than 200 online casinos and sports betting sites available for the players. Concerning online gambling, the global annual revenue was $1 billion in 1997. Thus, it’s easy to see why more and more companies wanted to get into the gambling industry. Since the 90s, the industry kept increasing at a fast pace, reaching $58.9 billion by 2019.

Gambling sites withstanding the test of time

Considering that there were more than 200 gambling sites in 1997, imagine how many online casinos might operate today. Thousands of them! Over the last decades, a high number of new casinos were launched and many of them operated only for a couple of years. However, there are a few gambling sites that have been around for a really long time. Therefore, they have withstood the test of time. Here are some of the most reputable sites that have existed since the start of online gambling:

InterCasino

Gaming Club

InterTops

English Harbour Casino

Back in the 90s vs. now

If you play online casino games regularly, chances are that you would be disappointed with the first gambling sites existing in the past century. This is mainly because back then technology was not as advanced as today. The gaming options were limited. Plus, the games were not as impressive as they are today.

However, with more and more operators finding their way to the online gambling industry, the competition between companies has also become bigger. To become the best gaming service provider out there, operators tried to bring out the best from the new developments in technology. Ultimately, this led to the appearance of more unique and higher-quality games. Nowadays, most online casinos and their games use the latest technologies. There are even games you can play with a Virtual Reality (VR) headset!

In regard to game selection, many gambling sites offer thousands of different games for their players. The most common types of games include the following:

Slots

Blackjack

Baccarat

Roulette

Craps

Poker

Live Dealer Games

Why gambling sites are so popular

As mentioned above, online gambling activities and online casinos have gained a lot of popularity over the years. And to this date, the industry keeps booming! The market size of online gambling is growing to a great extent year by year. According to the expectations of experts in the field, it is going to reach $92.9 billion in value by 2023.

The main reason why online casinos are so popular nowadays is that they make gambling so much easier. People don’t have to go anymore to land-based casinos to play slots, roulette, baccarat, or other entertaining casino games. They can enjoy these games from the comfort of their home. Plus, let’s not forget about the fact that many people like playing at online casinos because it offers them a great opportunity to win a lot of money.

The bottom line

The first online casinos came into being in the middle of the 90s. Since then, they advanced a lot regarding game selection, quality, and security. Also, more and more gambling sites appeared on the market over the last decades.

Since online casinos offer an excellent opportunity for entertainment and big wins, it’s not surprising that they are high in demand all over the world.

Story by John Tale

