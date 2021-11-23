Harrisonburg Fire Department seeks public’s help after structure fire

Published Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, 11:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to a structure fire that occurred in a multi-family apartment unit over the weekend.

Firefighters responded for a reported structure fire at 60-66 Pleasant Hill Road on Sunday, Nov. 21, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Firefighters found active fire inside the structure and smoke throughout upon arrival, and were able to quickly contain the damage, which has been set at $30,000.

Multiple residents were displaced due to the incident. Although no residents or firefighters were injured, HFD is asking for assistance in determining a cause.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating and is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to this fire.

Members of the public can contact Captain William Smiley at 540-432-7703 or via email at bill.smiley@harrisonburgva.gov with information

Related



