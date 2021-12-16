Grunley Construction hired for Albemarle courts project

Albemarle County has hired Grunley Construction for pre-construction services associated with the $45.2 million courts complex addition and renovations project.

This project includes renovations of the historic Circuit Court, renovations of the Levy Opera House building, and a new General District Court that will house courtrooms and administrative operations for Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville.

Pre-construction services will run through December 2022. Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2023 and is anticipated to conclude February 2026.

Grunley Construction was selected from the nine construction firms that submitted proposals due to their experience managing high-profile projects, qualifications, team, and the well-developed execution plan that was conveyed during the procurement process.

“Grunley’s impressive list of projects includes construction work at the United States Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, Pentagon, Smithsonian, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol Building,” said Lance Stewart, director of facilities and environmental management in Albemarle County government. “Grunley Construction is currently working on pre-construction activities associated with the ongoing design effort as this important project moves forward.”

“The project team has really worked well together thus far to arrive at some early solutions for the complex renovation of the historic courts buildings. Grunley is looking forward to the next steps in the design process with an eye towards meeting the project goals,” said Mark Laudo, vice president of preconstruction at Grunley.

Grunley’s efforts to date during the preconstruction process have involved cost estimating for the schematic design. Grunley has also developed a construction schedule for the job and performed site investigations of the existing conditions to anticipate and resolve potential problems prior to the start of construction.

