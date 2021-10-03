Grant to help Bon Secours strengthen telehealth services in Central Virginia

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) announced a federal grant totaling $308,246 to help strengthen telehealth services across Central Virginia, purchase equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This grant was awarded to Bon Secours — which serves communities in Central and Eastern Virginia — as part of the second round of funding provided by the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

“The demand for telehealth services has skyrocketed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth has given thousands of patients an avenue to receive the care they need — especially across rural communities — while still protecting themselves and their families from COVID-19,” Spanberger said. “Bolstering healthcare providers’ ability to administer telehealth services helps lower the barriers to accessing affordable healthcare for vulnerable seniors, patients living in rural and underserved communities, and working families across Virginia.

“Virtual healthcare is here to stay — even after this public health emergency ends, and this award is an investment in high-quality telehealth for Virginians long into the future. Securing additional funding for the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program has been a priority, and I am glad to see this funding benefit patients and providers in Central Virginia.”

Spanberger has long recognized the importance of this program for Central Virginia seniors, families, and healthcare providers. Last year, after the FCC announced that all approved funding had been distributed, Spanberger led the introduction of bipartisan legislation with U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD-AL) to provide additional funding for the program and build upon critical telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following her push, similar legislation passed as part of the bipartisan consolidated appropriations package that was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in December 2020.

In April 2020, the FCC established the COVID-19 Telehealth Program to support the ability of healthcare providers to continue serving patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.