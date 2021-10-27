Goodbye, Transponder: Uproad app will take care of your toll road trips

Published Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, 11:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Can you imagine using toll roads without confusing rates, stops to pay and unexpected fines? Now we’ve got a solution to get rid of all these issues.

It’s Uproad, an app that allows you to pay your toll bills automatically and skip slow cash lanes. This exceptionally user-friendly app is already available for free download on App Store or Google Play Market.

Uproad started in California, then expanded to Texas, Virginia and Illinois – and is now in 14 other states. They are working to quickly expand and now cover over 175 tollways. It will save you time and effort, let you manage your travel budget more efficiently, and save you money by ensuring you are never late making payments to toll agencies.

The app is easy-to-use: you just need to link your debit or credit card, Venmo or PayPal account to the system — and the application starts to pay your tolls automatically. You can start using the app the next day after setting up your account. Then once you pass a toll point on a toll road, the app detects it and sends you a notification with the estimated cost.

With this app’s trip calculator, you can easily estimate the costs of your upcoming trips in advance which is really handy. If you have any questions you can get in touch with the support team right through the app to chat and they will be glad to help you.

Uproad offers 2 toll payment plans: the basic plan allows you to pay tolls as you go and the pro plan which auto-refills so you will avoid late payments.

Thanks to Uproad, you’ll have no reasons to avoid unfamiliar toll roads anymore and you won’t receive a tolling agency fine for untimely payment. This definitely makes toll road travel simpler and provides more transparency compared to using a toll transponder.

Story by Aleks Souschuk

Related



