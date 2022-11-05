Georgia Tech rallies late, defeats Virginia Tech, 28-27: Sixth straight loss for the Hokies

Virginia Tech fell to 2-7 on the season on Saturday, blowing another big lead, losing 28-27 to Georgia Tech at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies had a special teams touchdown and a defensive touchdown in the game but could not hold on, collapsing late, including fumbling on the potential game-winning drive.

Virginia Tech led 27-16 in the fourth quarter but did not score the rest of the way, and this comes after blowing a 21-3 lead at NC State in the previous game.

The game saw Virginia Tech miss a 40-yard field goal, lose two fumbles, give up a long touchdown, throw an interception, allow a conversion on 3rd and 19 and much more.

“There were some major self-inflicted wounds that worked against us,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said afterward.

“I’m disappointed for our players. I’m disappointed for our fans. I’m disappointed for our lettermen. It starts with me, I’ve got to own it.

“We did some really good things today, but we did some things that you can’t do.”

Virginia Tech is ineligible for a bowl game due to the seventh loss, marking the first time the Hokies haven’t been eligible since 1992.

Virginia Tech has lost six games in a row.

“We did not deserve to win that game,” Pry said.

“I don’t think it’s dread. I don’t know that we’re as confident as we need to be in those situations. And that goes back to me.”

Virginia Tech was outgained 463-304 in terms of yardage, and seven penalties stopped numerous drives. The Hokies turned the ball over four times on the day, fumbling the ball away three times, twice in the fourth quarter.

It was always going to be a rebuilding year for Virginia Tech, but you have to wonder when Jason Brown might get more of a chance at quarterback.

The South Carolina transfer went 1-for-1 for two yards on the day but has not gotten regular snaps behind Grant Wells, who was 14-for-25 for 164 yards, throwing a pick and being responsible for the game-ending fumble.