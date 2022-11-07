Gas prices up nationally, but slight decline in the past week in Virginia

Gas prices are up nationally, an average of 6.2 cents per gallon, though Virginia is among the states that saw a slight decrease.

The average price of a gallon of gas was down 1.6 cents over the past week, to $3.48 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is at $3.78 per gallon.

The average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

The push upward in the national average was due to increases in the Great Lakes and Northeast, according to {atrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more,” De Haan said.

Diesel supply remains tight across the country, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week, according to De Haan.

“The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve,” De Haan said.