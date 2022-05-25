Game Notes: Virginia opens ACC Tournament with Florida State on Wednesday
Fifth-seeded Virginia (38-15) will begin its ACC Tournament on Wednesday when it takes on Florida State (33-22) at Truist Field in Charlotte.
First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ACC Regional Sports Networks.
The entire pool play round will air on ACC Regional Sports networks. For a complete list of networks that are carrying each game, visit: theacc.com/sports/2017/9/8/acc-on-rsn.aspx.
The game is an available on the WatchESPN app, but is subject to blackout.
Wednesday’s contest can be heard in its entirety locally on Charlottesvile on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com. A national audio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com.
Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).
Probable Starting Pitchers
Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (7-1, 3.32 ERA, 62.1 IP, 31 BB, 78 SO)
Florida State: LHP Bryce Hubbart (8-2, 2.97 ERA, 69.2 IP, 18 BB, 90 SO)