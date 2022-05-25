Game Notes: Virginia opens ACC Tournament with Florida State on Wednesday

Published Tuesday, May. 24, 2022, 9:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fifth-seeded Virginia (38-15) will begin its ACC Tournament on Wednesday when it takes on Florida State (33-22) at Truist Field in Charlotte.

First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

The entire pool play round will air on ACC Regional Sports networks. For a complete list of networks that are carrying each game, visit: theacc.com/sports/2017/9/8/acc-on-rsn.aspx.

The game is an available on the WatchESPN app, but is subject to blackout.

Wednesday’s contest can be heard in its entirety locally on Charlottesvile on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com. A national audio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (7-1, 3.32 ERA, 62.1 IP, 31 BB, 78 SO)

Florida State: LHP Bryce Hubbart (8-2, 2.97 ERA, 69.2 IP, 18 BB, 90 SO)

Like this: Like Loading...