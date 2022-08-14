Frizzell homers again, but GreenJackets win handily over FredNats
Will Frizzell mashed his fifth home run as a FredNat, but Augusta won their fourth game out of five in the series in blowout fashion by a final of 12-2.
The GreenJackets led 7-0 after three innings after they got to FredNat starter Andry Lara. Keshawn Ogans had four hits and a three-run home run for Augusta to pace them on offense. Augusta is currently the hottest team in the Carolina League, going 10-1 so far on this two-week road trip.
Christopher De La Cruz had the other RBI for the FredNats other than the Frizzell homer, which came in the 8th inning. Frizzell has now driven in 15 runs in 14 games with the FredNats.
Tyler Schoff was a highlight out of the FredNat bullpen, pitching 2.2 innings and striking out six in a row at one point. Maxwell Romero and Cortland Lawson each recorded their first career professional hits, and Jared McKenzie had two more hits in his second career game for the FredNats on offense.
The series will finish up tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. for Salute to Service Sunday. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free wand after Wizard Night was tonight.