Fourth-seeded Virginia defeats Bryant, 13-11, to advance in NCAA Tournament

Published Sunday, May. 16, 2021, 5:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia used a 5-0 run over the third and fourth quarters to push past Bryant in the NCAA First Round, 13-11, on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

“It’s a treat to be coaching this team. It’s a treat to be in the NCAA tournament,” said Cavaliers coach Lars Tiffany, who has his team in the NCAA Quarterfinal round for the second tournament in a row.

Virginia (11-4) will face the No. 5 seed Georgetown.

Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger each led UVA with two goals and three assists in the winning effort, while goalie Alex Rode notched 18 saves. The 18 saves are tied for No. 6 in UVA history for a single NCAA game.

Peter Garno started the game-winning 5-0 run on a Matt Moore Assist with 1:24 left in the third quarter to cut UVA’s deficit to one goal, 10-9, as the third quarter came to an end.

UVA scored the first four goals of the fourth quarter to shift the momentum in the Cavaliers’ favor. Grayson Sallade scored in transition to tie the game, 10-10, with 11:48 left to play. Xander Dickson four Ian Lavaio on the doorstep with 9:23 to play, giving UVA the lead for good at 11-10.

Moore found Payton Cormier with 7:09 left and Charlie Bertrand capped UVA’s scoring with a goal with 3:18 left after picking up a carom ground ball after Laviano hit a post.

“I’m excited that we got to play in such a great game,” Tiffany said. “I’m excited about the win, as it gives us an opportunity to play another team that’s playing high-energy, high-level lacrosse in Kevin Warne’s Georgetown Hoyas.

Related

Comments