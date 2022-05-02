Flying Squirrels, VCU gearing up for busy weekend

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, VCU Athletics and the Atlantic 10 are gearing up for a busy weekend on Arthur Ashe Boulevard this Friday through Sunday.

This weekend, the Flying Squirrels will host the Akron RubberDucks for the final three games of the week’s six-game, Eastern League series, VCU Baseball plays a three-game series against George Washington from Friday through Sunday and the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be held at Sports Backers Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

The action-packed weekend opens on Friday as the Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks play at 1:05 p.m. for “RVA Day” presented by Segra and ChamberRVA. Following that game, VCU Baseball will host George Washington at The Diamond at 6:05 p.m. Any fans with a ticket for the Flying Squirrels’ game or an RVA Day ticket can also attend the VCU game for free. Fans must exit the stadium following the Flying Squirrels game and can show their ticket to get into that night’s VCU game.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track & Field Championship events will begin at Sports Backers Stadium at 9 a.m. Fans attending this event can park in the Yellow Gold Lot between The Diamond and Sports Backers Stadium.

On Saturday afternoon, VCU Baseball will play George Washington at 1:05 p.m. The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks will play at 6:05 p.m. Following the conclusion of the VCU game, fans must exit the stadium. However, all fans with tickets to the VCU game can bring their ticket back to the gates for a free general admission ticket to the Flying Squirrels’ game that night.

The weekly PopUp RVA market will also be happening at The Diamond on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring local vendors, businesses, food and more.

On Sunday, the Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks will play the final game of their series beginning at 1:05 p.m. VCU will wrap up its series against George Washington at 6:05 p.m. Following the Flying Squirrels game, fans must exit the stadium, but they can return for a free ticket to the VCU game by showing their Flying Squirrels ticket at the gate.

Friday’s Flying Squirrels game features the Funnville Friday Happy Hour from noon to 2 p.m., and fans can enjoy $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper concourse beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain.

On Saturday, the Flying Squirrels host the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Night presented by Anthem. The team will wear special jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game.

Sunday with the Flying Squirrels is Funnville Family Day presented by United Way and the Richmond Times-Dispatch as Mother’s Day is celebrated at the ballpark. Plus, kids ages 14 and younger are invited to play catch on the field from 12:15-12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik. After the game, kids ages 14 and younger can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets for the Flying Squirrels’ series against the Akron RubberDucks are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office. Tickets for VCU Baseball games can be purchased at VCUAthletics.com. Tickets for the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track & Field Championships start at $8 and can be purchased at the gate.

