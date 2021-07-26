First Vax the Valley event was success: 34 vaccinated

The first Vax the Valley event was held on Saturday, July 24 and was a successful celebration of the Valley’s vaccination efforts.

“It was a very positive experience,” says Isaac Izzillo, director of COVID-19 Vaccination and Education at Augusta Health. “The music was great, and many folks who had already been vaccinated stopped by our tent to thank us and ask additional questions about the new variants. And, we were able to provide vaccinations to 34 additional community members.”

The next Vax the Valley event is this Saturday, July 31 from 1-7 p.m. at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Fishersville. Musical guests will be Reverend Kelly & Big Love, Joe Zullo & Josh Mullins, and Kiz Carter & Juke Jackson.

The series will finish on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Constitution Park in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Fair

Augusta Health’s Vaccination Team will be at the Augusta County Fair this week.

The team will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines every day—Tuesday, July 27 through Saturday, July 31 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Pavilion.

Community-based clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools. The number of these clinics has increased significantly.

This week, these community clinics are scheduled. Walk-ins/Drive-ins are welcome at community clinics:

Tuesday, July 27

At the Augusta County Fair from 5:30-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Wednesday, July 28

At the Augusta County Fair from 5:30-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Bluegrass in the Park at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton from 6-8:30 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Thursday, July 29

At the Augusta County Fair from 5:30-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

At Groovin’ at the Greenway at Constitution Park in Waynesboro from 6-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

At the Salvation Army in Staunton from 6-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Friday, July 30

At the Augusta County Fair from 5:30-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Saturday, July 24

Vax the Valley Event: Barren Ridge Vineyard from 1-7 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccines are available.

At the Augusta County Fair from 5:30-8 p.m.; Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Tuesday, July 27: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Thursday, July 29: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30-7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m.

This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.