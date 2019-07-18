First responders, local business team up to help burn survivors

Firefighters, first responders and their families will be hard at work at O’Neill’s Grill this weekend – acting as servers to raise money in support of the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp for Kids (MABC).

The restaurant, located at 221 University Blvd. in Harrisonburg, will host local first-responders Saturday, July 20, as they shadow staff members serving patrons. A portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to MABC.

The effort is a unique partnership between the local business and the City, and will go a long way toward helping kids who are going through a tough time.

“We are very honored and excited to support the Camp, Harrisonburg Fire Department and our local community,” Tim O’Neill, the restaurant’s owner, said.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Tim and Monica O’Neill, who graciously agreed to support this event. We simply could not be doing this without them,” added Lt. Erin Stehle, HFD’s public education lieutenant.

Stehle organized Saturday’s event and serves as a camp counselor at MABC.

The camp, held annually at Brethren Woods Retreat Center in Keezletown, provides critical support to children ages 7 to 17 years old. The camp has been hosted in the Valley for more than 25 years and has helped local children, as well as children from across the mid-Atlantic region. The overnight camp typically brings 50 to 60 children to the Valley for a week to have fun and, at the same time, continue the healing process.

“As a nonprofit, we are tremendously appreciative of the support we receive,” Linda French, MABC founder and camp director, said. “For many of these kids, camp is life-saving and life-affirming. From their experience, they learn that they can accomplish anything.”

The fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Residents and visitors to the area are invited to come out and enjoy great food, great friends, and great camaraderie in the name of supporting a worthy event.

