FARMacy food truck to open brick and mortar location in Downtown Charlottesville

FARMacy LLC, a food truck serving organic Mexican fusion cuisine to the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle area, will be opening its first brick-and-mortar takeout kitchen on the Downtown Mall on Monday, Jan. 3.

FARMacy will be debuting an expanded menu from what they typically serve in the food truck, including breakfast and additional entrees.

The grand opening will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 222 W. Main St. in the new Code Building courtyard.

FARMacy focuses on sourcing as much organic and local ingredients as possible. FARMacy has been operating since summer 2018, providing food for patrons at events and festivals out of their signature bright green food trailer.

During the pandemic, owners Jessica and Gabino Lino saw an opportunity to both become self-employed and serve the community.

“We were furloughed from our day jobs at the start of the pandemic, so we had to find a way to get by. We were lucky that meant we could also take our food truck dream full time,” said Jessica Lino. “I reached out to a lot of local neighborhoods so we could bring good quality food to people while they were quarantining.”

Since then, FARMacy has remained full-time, doing a combination of events, catering, and neighborhood gigs. When the chance came to move into a space on the Downtown Mall in the Code Building, they jumped on it.

“A brick-and-mortar location has always been our dream, so we’re really thrilled to be a part of such an exciting new development,” noted Jessica Lino. “Our motto is ‘Nourish your body and satisfy your craving’ because food is medicine and we want to make food that not only makes people happy, but also makes them feel good.”

