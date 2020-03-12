Duke Athletics suspends all activities indefinitely

Duke University has suspended all athletic competition for the foreseeable future, effective immediately, in response to COVID-19.

The announcement was made Thursday by President Vincent E. Price, in conjunction with guidance from public health experts and Duke Athletics leadership.

“We are taking this action to protect the safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff and others who are essential to these activities,” Price said. “I know it is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Duke is inspirational to so many, but we must first look out for their health and well-being. This is clearly an unprecedented moment for our university, our region and the wider world. As we take steps to confront the spread of this virus, I’m grateful for the cooperation and support of the entire Duke community.”



The suspension applies to all athletic competitions and practices for the health and safety of all who are essential to these activities. This suspension also applies to any camps and clinics sponsored by Duke’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

Duke University and Duke Athletics will convey additional information, when available, via its social media channels and GoDuke.com.

