DMV sets 2022 schedule for coal haul permit inspections

To allow customers to plan ahead, the Virginia DMV is publishing the 2022 coal calibration inspection calendar.

Inspections and calibrations are done by appointment only to save customers time. With appointments, trucks can usually be inspected in a few minutes.

Only empty trucks with valid registrations and credentials will be checked. Permits are valid for one year and will be issued during the appointment. Under Virginia Code § 46.2-1143, a truck cannot haul coal at the specified greater weight until it has been calibrated and has a current permit and decal. However, trucks may haul coal at standard legal weights without a valid permit or calibration.

All calibrations will be conducted at DMV’s Lebanon Coal Truck Calibration Site, located on Route 19 South in Russell County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Lebanon.

The schedule below is also available at dmvNOW.com. To schedule an appointment, please call (276) 608-1710 or (540) 357-3313. Calibration schedule is subject to change.

2022 SCHEDULE January 3 4 5 24 25 26 February 7 8 9 14 15 16 March 7 8 9 28 29 30 April 4 5 6 25 26 27 May 2 3 4 23 24 25 June 6 7 8 27 28 29 July 11 12 13 25 26 27 August 1 2 3 22 23 24 September 12 13 14 26 27 28 October 3 4 5 24 25 26 November 1 2 3 28 29 30 December 5 6 7 12 13 14

