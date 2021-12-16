Defense contractor to invest $2.2 million in production, training in Stafford County

UVision USA Corporation, a developer of unmanned military systems, will invest $2.2 million to establish a production and training center in Stafford County.

The company will lease 25,000 square feet of space at the Quantico Corporate Center to fulfill awarded contracts from the U.S. government for the manufacturing and assembly of loitering munitions and will produce its HERO series of systems, which provide advanced military equipment, beginning in mid-2022.

Virginia successfully competed with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and Texas for the project, which will create 40 new jobs.

“Virginia’s deep military roots and world-class Port of Virginia are ideal assets for companies like UVision USA,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “This global company will provide security capabilities for our country. We look forward to the company’s future success.”

Established in 2019, UVision USA Corporation is a wholly owned company of Israel-based UVision Air Ltd that provides military organizations around the globe with precise and effective operational attack capabilities. UVision USA designs and manufactures smart defense equipment systems that use the integration of advanced airborne guidance and sophisticated navigation algorithms. UVision USA’s innovative, cost-effective systems are based on cutting-edge technology and 30 combined years of extensive field experience by military professionals, engineers, and its management team.

“Virginia’s infrastructure networks, robust talent, and higher education and research institutions have helped advance the unmanned systems industry in the Commonwealth and beyond,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Companies like UVision USA have recognized that Virginia is the place to lead in this promising and disruptive technology sector. We thank UVision USA for its commitment to Virginia and look forward to our continued partnership.”

“We are very excited about selecting the Commonwealth to establish our Production and Training Center,” said UVision USA Corporation Chief Executive Officer Jim Truxel. “We compared numerous locations in Maryland, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas, but the Stafford County location in Virginia fits our strategic growth goals and is within a short commuter drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Arlington. Also, we are in a key position to use The Port of Virginia access for our international logistics. UVision USA will be an active member in the local community, and we plan to network at the state level with Virginia’s businesses that can produce materials for production of the HERO family of equipment.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Stafford County, the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia and will support UVision’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, the Virginia Jobs Investment Program reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

“Stafford County’s partnership and investments in infrastructure with Merritt Properties at Quantico Corporate Center and ‘smart technology’ with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation continues to provide opportunity and prime locations for technology companies like UVision,” said Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with UVision as they grow their company.”

“We would like to thank UVision for choosing to locate in Stafford County,” said Curry Roberts, President of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington. “The company will be a valuable member of our robust and diversified defense contracting community.”

“Virginia’s economy benefits when an international business like UVision USA decides to expand,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “UVision is known worldwide and needs efficient access to global markets, and that is where The Port of Virginia can provide real, measurable benefits. Our goal is to help UVision capitalize on its investment and grow. We look forward to serving as its international trade gateway for years to come.”

“UVision picked an excellent location for this investment,” said State Sen. Scott A. Surovell. “Stafford County is a growing and thriving community with outstanding education and talent. As the Department of Rail and Public Transportation considers plans to bring Metro closer to Quantico, this region is also becoming ever more closely connected to D.C. and the rest of Northern Virginia.”

“I am delighted we are able to bring this economic opportunity to Stafford County, a bright and thriving community with a talented workforce,” said Del. Candi Mundon King. “This project displays how our record-breaking investments in the Virginia Jobs Investment Program are bearing fruit and creating jobs that bring economic development directly to communities in the 2nd District. I look forward to UVision joining a host of other companies who have made the wise decision to bring their business to the Stafford region.”

