Culpeper man firing at vehicles, deputies dies in shootout with police

A Culpeper man is dead after shooting at deputies who returned fire over a chase that traversed Madison County, Rappahannock County and Culpeper County on Friday.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Culpeper Police Department issued a Be on the Lookout to regional law enforcement for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, of Culpeper. An Emergency Custody Order had been obtained for him, and it was believed that he may be armed with a gun.

At approximately 9 p.m., a Madison County sheriff’s deputy observed a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado stopped in the roadway on Route 231 in Madison County. As deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office approached the Chevrolet, Yates sped away, and a pursuit ensued.

During the course of the pursuit, Yates began firing shots at passing vehicles. When the pursuit continued north on Route 231 into Rappahannock County, a Rappahannock County sheriff’s deputy became involved in the pursuit. It was during this time that Yates fired and struck a Rappahannock County deputy’s vehicle multiple times.

As Yates was driving south on Route 707 near the intersection of Route 644 – which is inside the Rappahannock County but right at the Culpeper County line – he began shooting at Culpeper County sheriff’s deputies who were stopped in the roadway and facing north on Slate Mills Road.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office personnel returned fire. The Colorado then ran off the left side of the road, collided with an embankment, and overturned.

Deputies attempted to render first aid, but Yates died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

Two handguns were recovered from the Colorado.

No deputies or other persons were injured during the incident. No citizens have reported their vehicles being struck by bullets from when Yates was firing at other vehicles.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 540-829-7400 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

