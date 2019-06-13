Contemplative Sciences Center at UVA will host the 2019 Dalai Lama Fellows Contemplative Leadership Assembly

The Contemplative Sciences Center at the University of Virginia will host the 2019 Dalai Lama Fellows Contemplative Leadership Assembly June 17 – 21.

More than 40 young leaders from 22 different countries will gather at the annual event as part of a one-year fellowship that integrates contemplation and social-emotional skills (e.g., self-awareness, resilience, and compassion) with leadership and social change projects. Projects from this year’s fellows include efforts to address gender equity in Nigeria, indigenous rights in Colombia, and youth empowerment in India.

“The Contemplative Leadership Assembly gives young leaders the opportunity to connect deeply with themselves and others who are similarly compelled to contribute to profound social change,” says Dalai Lama Fellows Associate Director Anthony DeMauro. “The fellows come from all parts of the world and walks of life, with different faiths, beliefs, perspectives, and histories. It’s this diversity, along with several key components of the assembly, that make it so powerful and distinguish it from traditional leadership seminars.”

This is the second year UVA’s Contemplative Sciences Center will host the annual assembly since taking over leadership of the internationally renowned Dalai Lama Fellows program last year.

