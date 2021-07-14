Cline touts OMB policy change that will benefit Staunton, Harrisonburg

Published Wednesday, Jul. 14, 2021, 5:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Earlier this year, the Office of Management and Budget had proposed raising the population criteria for Metropolitan Statistical Areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents.

These designations are used in part to determine federal funding levels and economic development opportunities.

Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA-06) balked at the proposal, which he said would have caused Staunton and Harrisonburg to lose their MSA designation, and he co-authored a letter to OMB to raise his objections formally.

OMB announced today that it is rescinding the proposed change.

“The proposal to change the population criteria for Metropolitan Statistical Areas would have hurt Sixth District localities, and I am pleased that the Office of Management and Budget acknowledged my concerns and reversed course,” Cline said. “The decision to maintain the 50,000 resident threshold is a win for the people of Harrisonburg and Staunton, and I am proud to have played a part in ensuring this arbitrary proposal did not come to fruition.”

The Office of Management and Budget’s announcement can be found here.

Story by Chris Graham