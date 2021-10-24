Charlottesville: Road closure on Emmet Street near Ivy Road Nov. 1-12

There will be an extended full closure of Emmet Street between Ivy Road and Rothery Road from Nov. 1-12. Vehicular traffic will be detoured to Massie Road and Copeley Road.

Faulconer Construction on behalf of the University of Virginia will be shutting down a portion of Emmet Street for the construction of a large stormwater utility structure crossing Emmet Street. Due to the nature of the work, size of the excavation and equipment needed, the city has agreed that closing the section of roadway between Ivy Road and the entrance to the UVA parking garage is the best option for public safety.

Both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured around the construction. The vehicular detour will utilize Massie Road and Copeley Road. Please expect traffic backups along the detour route and if possible, utilize Route 250 or other city streets to bypass the area.

Pedestrians will be detoured through the UVA site along the parking garage service road.

Please check with UTS or CAT about transit modifications that may affect travel patterns.

