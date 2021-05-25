CAYIP seeks applications from local youth for virtual internship

The Community Attention Youth Internship Program is seeking applications from local youth aged 14-21 years old to participate in a paid virtual internship experience for five weeks this summer.

The CAYIP Virtual Learning Academy offers participants an opportunity to learn about job readiness, budgeting and banking, communication and interview skills, and explore career paths. Participants also connect with professionals in the community through presentations and interviews.

The Virtual Learning Academy incorporates both Google Classroom and virtual meeting platforms. All participants are assigned a CAYIP counselor who meets with the youth weekly to offer feedback, answer questions, and offer support. All youth complete a final project and resume by the end of the session.

This summer, each participants will have the opportunity to earn a performance-based stipend up to $120 per week (not to exceed $600 per session). The session runs from July 6 – August 8, 2021.

CAYIP is primarily geared toward Charlottesville residents, but there are a small number of scholarships available to youth who live in Albemarle County. The deadline to apply to the program is Friday by 5 p.m.

Additional information and the online application can be found at the Community Attention Youth Internship website.

