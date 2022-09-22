Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
caroline county two teens seriously injured in thursday crash
Local

Caroline County: Two teens seriously injured in Thursday crash

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on southbound Route 601, in Caroline County at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected, and ran off the road to the right striking trees and overturning.

The driver, John Holtzman, 18 years old from Milford, Va., has serious injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center.

The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Milford, Va., was ejected out of the vehicle. He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urba

Caroline County: Stafford woman dead in collision with tractor-trailer on I-95
Staff/Wire
hunger

Food bank requests protein-rich donations in recognition of Hunger Action Day
Rebecca Barnabi

Food costs are up 11.4 percent, the biggest annual increase since 1979, and more community members are turning to their local food banks.

tv video

‘The Daily Show’ needs to stop being so mean to the ‘good people’ among the Trumpers
Chris Graham

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper should go out of his way to find the smart Trumpers for his reports on Trump rallies.

arts incarnate harrisonburg

Project Locrea brings blast of fusion to Harrisonburg music scene
Crystal Graham
American Shakespeare Center

American Shakespeare Center announces upcoming season
Staff/Wire
national guard soldier military

Legislation to increase cost of living for veterans passes House
Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden

‘The pandemic is over’: Not everyone agrees with president’s assessment
Crystal Graham