Caroline County: Two teens seriously injured in Thursday crash

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on southbound Route 601, in Caroline County at 10:25 a.m. Thursday.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected, and ran off the road to the right striking trees and overturning.

The driver, John Holtzman, 18 years old from Milford, Va., has serious injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center.

The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Milford, Va., was ejected out of the vehicle. He was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.