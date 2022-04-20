Car accident statistics in the U.S.

Since 2014, car accidents have been increasing at a terrifying speed. There was an 8.4% increase in 2015, a further 6.5% increase in 2016, and three small 1-2% decreases in the following three years. In 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projected the number to increase by another 7.2% (figures are not yet in officially, even in 2022).

According to Ward and Barnes, a law firm, the 4th of July remains to be the most dangerous day seeing the most motor vehicle accidents. The National Safety Council also projected the 2021 time period to see increased motor accidents and deaths.

Riskiest states

With the data we have so far, Wyoming, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Alabama, Montana, and Arkansas rank the highest in “deaths per 100,000 population.

If you compare purely the number of fatal car accidents happening in a state, then Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee top the list.

If you are also stuck in a car accident trial then it makes sense to hire a car accident lawyer. A law firm specializing in car accidents is better equipped to handle motor vehicle accident cases to build stronger cases or defences.

Car accidents and law

A personal injury lawyer or car accident attorney is also highly recommended if you have been in a multiple-vehicle crash. Looking out for your own best interests in such a scenario is often the quickest and safest way out of the mess.

An knowledgeable attorney will help you steer clear of obvious mistakes that car owners generally make during the trial for a car accident.

It would be remiss to not note that car accident cases depend largely on the damage that was done. Damage includes not just the damage to the vehicles but to the people involved, the bystanders, the environment, and any other piece of property that was also impacted.

Suing in car accidents

It is not rare for people to sue drivers who brought about an accident even if they were not directly connected with the crash itself. It could happen if they are related to the people involved or if they suffered some form of loss, including work-related loss, due to the accident.

An accident is a huge mess in the majority of the cases. With the increase in the number of vehicle ownership and the growth in population, things are becoming increasingly difficult especially when our roads are not growing at a pace sufficient for keeping up.

The latest projections for fatal car accidents by all credible sources are horrifying. And this is happening during the time of COVID-19 when road traffic should be at all-time lows. We would highly recommend following driving and road safety measures to stay safe in these difficult times.

In case you do end up being involved in a car accident case, then it’s in your best interest to hire an attorney as soon as possible to get the fair compensation you deserve.

Story by Michael F. Boland, Esq. Michael is a personal injury attorney at Philadelphia Injury Lawyers P.C.

