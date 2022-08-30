Burrito fans rejoice! Waynesboro Chipotle to open for business on Wednesday
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Waynesboro location on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the first 50 customers will walk away with more than just their entrée.
The first people in line at Chipotle on Wednesday will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
The 1960 Rosser Ave. location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
The Waynesboro location of Chipotle will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The former Ladd Elementary property has been vacant since 2014. The school, which opened in 1965, was located in Augusta County until the 1986 annexation, and continued as a county public school for 28 years, the last decade-plus as the Rosser Avenue-Interstate 64 commercial corridor grew up around it.
“Revitalization of the former Ladd School site is another milestone in the development of the exit 94 area,” Waynesboro Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin said in a June 2021 announcement. “This area has seen a dramatic change in the last two decades and offers a multitude of options for dining, shopping, and services for citizens and visitors.”
Chipotle is the first anchor business in the Waynesboro Marketplace to announce their opening date. The location will also feature a Popeyes Chicken, Aspen Dental and Take 5 Oil Change.
Guests who sign up for Chipotle rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.
Chipotle in Waynesboro is hiring. Find more at chipotle.com/jobs/waynesboro.