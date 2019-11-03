BRITE Bus offering free rides on Election Day

BRITE Bus is offering free rides on all routes again on Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 5. BRITE Bus routes serve many of the voting locations in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.

For more information on BRITE Bus routes and times, visit www.britebus.org or connect on Facebook.

BRITE provides fixed-route and ADA compliant Paratransit service in Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro. Public transportation services are administered by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, with operational recommendations provided by the BRITE Transit Advisory Committee (BTAC).

