Bridgewater named a ‘Best College for Financial Aid’ by LendEDU

Bridgewater College has been recognized by LendEDU, a consumer-focused financial website, as a Best College for Financial Aid, and was ranked 130th in the nation.

Institutions were also ranked on a state level for students who were interested in colleges only in specific states. In Virginia, Bridgewater ranked ninth.

Using data from Peterson’s Undergraduate Financial Aid Database and the National Center for Education Statistics, LendEDU measured need-based financial aid, non-need-based financial aid and financial aid for international students at 829 colleges and universities in the U.S.

Bridgewater College focuses on providing the best value to its students, both in terms of educational experience and cost. In 2019-20, 99 percent of Bridgewater students received financial aid, with each student receiving an average of $20,000 or more. In addition, the College awarded $43 million in academic scholarships and institutional grants.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

