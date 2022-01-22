Bridgewater College to observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Bridgewater College will observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day in a virtual event, “Americans and the Nazi Threat: What Did Virginians Know?,” on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Attendees will join in for a conversation about the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s citizen history project, “History Unfolded: U.S. Newspapers and the Holocaust.” History Unfolded asks students, teachers and history buffs throughout the U.S. what was possible for Americans to have known about the Holocaust as it was happening and how Americans responded.

The event will be led by Jennifer Goss of Echoes and Reflections, Eric Schmalz of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Dr. Martin Kalb, Associate Professor of History at Bridgewater College.

The event will take place on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Pre-registration for this Zoom event can be found at bridgewater.edu/remembranceday.

The event is free and open to the public.