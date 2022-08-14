Boissiere’s big day leads FredNats to series finale win over Augusta
Branden Boissiere had a home run and four RBIs and the FredNats coasted to a 9-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets in the series finale on Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Bryan Caceres got the start for the FredNats for the second time in the series, and after he allowed a run in the first inning, he was lights out. He pitched five innings, allowing six hits and striking out two.
The FredNats answered the Augusta run in the first inning with six runs of their own in the bottom of the inning. After a walk to Jacob Young and a single by J.T. Arruda, James Wood came up and promptly smacked a base hit to right field to drive in Young and tie the game at one.
Boissiere was the next batter and smoked a two-run double off the fence in right center field to score both runners and give the FredNats a 3-1 lead. T.J. White then drove in Boissiere with a single, and then Geraldi Diaz hit the first base bag with a grounder to score two more runs and a 6-1 lead for the FredNats.
Arruda scored the seventh run on a wild pitch in the second inning, and then Boissiere blasted his fourth home run of the year to right center in the fourth to round out the scoring.
The FredNat bullpen did not allow a hit to the GreenJackets today. Holden Powell, Cody Greenhill and Riggs Threadgill finished the win off with scoreless and hitless outings out of the bullpen.
The FredNats win their seventh series finale in the last eight series, and will travel to Lynchburg next week to take on the first half champion Hillcats. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg.