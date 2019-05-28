BitcoinCasino.io adds NetEnt content for FIAT players

BitcoinCasino.io continues to ring in the changes of late, with new currencies and new games added into the mix at the internet betting site. Far from being a simple cryptocurrency site, the domain has now added FIAT currencies and Net Entertainment games.

While many rival cryptocurrency casinos are trying to work together deals to find software providers which develop bitcoin-friendly games, BitcoinCasino.io is expanding to ensure that FIAT players are treated to just as good an experience (if not a better one) than their digital currency depositing counterparts.

FIAT Currencies Now Accepted

Amongst the more recent changes made at the online casino is the addition of FIAT currencies. Players at the domain can now deposit using Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, euros and a good deal of other popular currencies.

This enables BitcoinCasino.io to stand out from many other bitcoin casinos which only offer Bitcoin, or indeed other cryptocurrency options to their players. Aside from just being able to deposit using more acceptable currencies, though, players at the online casino also have access to a range of games that others do not.

NetEnt Games Set to Go Live

Net Entertainment games are now set to go live at BitcoinCasino.io. The domain has recently done a deal with the Scandinavian casino software giant which will ensure that those players who wish to deposit, wager and withdraw using FIAT currencies, like those mentioned above, can also play NetEnt developed games.

It is not immediately apparent just which NetEnt games will debut at the online casino over the coming weeks. However, a deal such as this is likely to see players at BitcoinCasino.io able to access a vast range of titles. This could mean table games and live dealer titles, as well as Net Entertainment’s more famous non-progressive and progressive jackpot slot games.

Games Only for FIAT Players

At this moment in time, Net Entertainment does not develop games which are compatible with cryptocurrencies. While there are a few bitcoin domains out there which do offer NetEnt games, any crypto deposits are usually converted into a more manageable currency, such as US dollars, before players can wager on the games.

It is likely that when NetEnt games go live at BitcoinCasino.io over the coming weeks, they will only be accessible to those players who use FIAT currencies to deposit, wager and withdraw. However, this has not yet been confirmed. It could be that bitcoin and other cryptocurrency users will also be able to play said games, but only if they convert their bitcoins into a FIAT currency that those Net Entertainment slots and table games are capable of handling.

Major Changes at BitcoinCasino.io

While the addition of slots and possibly more from the provider is going to excite players at BitcoinCasino.io, it is not the only change which has been made at the internet betting site over the last few weeks. As mentioned, FIAT currencies can now be used by all players. On top of that, games from other providers are also now live.

Players can expect to find No Limit City and Yggdrasil developed games amongst the arsenal of titles available at BitcoinCasino.io. The casino site seems determined to continually offer an ever-expanding selection of games to those members signed up at the site. To date, over 3,000 games are now live at the casino, spanning the libraries of over 26 different software providers. As this gaming collection continues to grow, the site will no doubt become one to watch in the very near future.



