Big tractor-trailer crash closes Route 29 in Nelson County for three hours

Virginia State Police responded to Route 29 in Nelson County at 9:30 a.m. Monday as more than a dozen tractor-trailers were stuck in the snow and/or involved in a minor crash.

Due to the fast and heavy snowfall, the northbound lanes of Route 29 in Livingston have become impassable.

State Police spent the morning working with area wrecker services, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and VDOT to get the vehicles removed as quickly and safely as possible. As of 12:45 p.m., the last of the vehicles was removed and back on its way.

Motorists and commercial vehicles are still discouraged from traveling through this stretch of Route 29 until conditions improve.

