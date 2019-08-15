Bestselling authors lead upcoming conversation at JMU

James Madison University will host the latest presentation in the Madison Vision Series, which honors James Madison’s conviction that cultivating an informed and educated citizenry is essential to the health of our republican democracy.

John Grisham will conduct his third Writers Hour at JMU with Jon Meacham, noted author and historian. In this biannual series sponsored by the College of Arts and Letters, Grisham and a fellow writer discuss books, current events and the artistic process. Previous guests include National Book Award winners James McBride and Alice McDermott.

The Sept. 12 event will take place in the Wilson Hall auditorium at 6 p.m.

“Having these well-known authors participate in this series, exemplifies our vision to be a university preparing students to be educated and enlightened citizens, who engage with ideas and with our community,” said JMU President Jonathan R. Alger.

About the authors

Grisham is the author of 40 novels, all of which have become international bestsellers. His books have been translated all over the world and nine of his novels have been turned into major motion pictures. Sept. 12 will mark Grisham’s third campus visit at JMU.

Meacham is a renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, who also contributes to The New York Times Book Review and TIME. Meacham’s biography of President George Herbert Walker Bush received top accolades by The Washington Post, The New York Times Book Review, Time, National Public Radio and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He has studied and written about the leaders of this country during a variety of political climates. Most of the subjects within Meacham’s biographies were practicing civic engagement, a value JMU works to bestow upon its students. Coincidentally, Meacham is also working on a biography of James and Dolley Madison.

The Madison Vision Series will be held in the Wilson Hall auditorium and is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and parking will be available starting at 4 p.m. in the Mason Street Parking Deck.

