Best online real estate seller lead generation ideas for 2022

With the real estate market on a great upswing in most states across America, it is no wonder that there has been a growing interest among real estate agents to find new methods for real estate lead generation. However, in a market such as this, you need to opt for those methods that would provide you with maximum leads.

Compare any regular and online method of lead generation, and you would see that with the same time and effort, you can gather a higher number of leads. How many doors can you knock in an hour? And in that hour, how many potential leads are you going to find?

Now imagine spending the same one-hour creating content and then sharing it online. You do not need us to tell you that you would be reaching far more people in this way. And the more people you manage to reach, the better your lead generation prospects become.

Therefore, we have put together the best lead generation strategies that can be carried out online and help you boost your business in the current market.

Online real estate lead generation ideas

1. Run online ad campaigns for lead generation

Gone are the days of relying only on bus benches advertising, distributing flyers in the neighborhood, and putting up door knockers. There is a better way to spend your money, and it offers you easily measurable returns and a higher number of leads.

Yes, there is a growing need to run online adverts for your business. It is a sure-shot way to generate leads. The two preferred platforms are the following:

A. Google ads

Google offers a simple yet highly effective way to promote your services. All you need to do is the following:

Choose Your Google Ads Keywords — Include the potential search terms that home buyers and sellers will search. Also, mention the target location and your service.

Create Your Ad — Put together a clear text with all the keywords you have selected, add relevant images, and then include a call-to-action button.

Set A Budget — Decide upon the total duration for which the advertising will run, the budget, and the cost-per-click (CPC) for them.

Review & Refine — Based upon the Google ad score and the performance of the ads, you should try to improve them.

B. Facebook ads

Similar to Google, you can also opt for paid Facebook ads. These are also excellent in terms of reach and offer an extensive range of control on your target audience demographic parameters. Adjusting these would ensure that your adverts are seen by those who have a maximum potential of becoming a customer.

2. Opt for online real estate lead generation platforms

Many real estate professionals prefer to opt for online seller leads generating platforms such as Dorrmat. The salient aspect of Dorrmat is that it brings the best of technology to offer agents a steady supply of quality seller leads. It has certainly helped many real estate agents in Arizona.

Dorrmat provides leads of motivated sellers in cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Tempe, and other major cities. Dorrmat also provides you with an excellent return on investment when you consider the current property values across Arizona.

3. Create an effective real estate website

You would have come across many real estate experts advising creating a real estate website, but what are you supposed to include in it, and how will it help with real estate lead generation? There are three main aspects of your website which will get you buyer leads.

A. Lead generation through landing pages

Landing pages are created and optimized to help attract clients and provide better conversion. With customized information, graphics, and images for the target audience, a landing page helps get more clients.

B. Invest in content marketing

This refers to creating dedicated content, which the target audience would find useful. It could be in the form of blogs or videos. It should be a mix of visuals, blog posts, infographics, virtual home tours, and other property-related content.

C. Opt for search engine optimization

A good website also needs an adequate audience. By opting for SEO practices, you can ensure that your website is one of the top results in the search engine rankings. It boosts your real estate lead generation as it will drive more traffic to your site.

4. Focus on social media for new leads

Along with search engines, social media platforms also offer high potential for real estate lead generation. Creating and maintaining a business profile on all major platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn, will help you widen your professional and social reach. You stand to gain both potential clients and referrals through these mediums.

5. Build lead nurturing for lead conversion

A crucial aspect in the real estate industry is nurturing your leads. Decisions of buying and selling take time. Therefore, agents must remain on top of mind when a client finally decides to proceed.

This activity can be done online with customer relationship management (CRM) software and email marketing tools. Once you have obtained the contact information, add the customers to your CRM so that you can track their progress through the sales funnel. You stay in contact with them through emails, automated text messages, newsletters, and more. Once they are ready to sign the listing agreement, you will be the realtor they will call first.

Summary

A real estate agent will always require a steady supply of real estate leads, and the online lead generation methods would ensure that the pipeline of clients never goes dry. To be the best real estate agent in the business, you need to invest and include the mentioned methods. The online real estate lead generation strategies will ensure real estate business success as you will always have multiple clients on your roster.

In real estate and specifically, when it comes to real estate lead generation strategies, all the discussed strategies should be followed with patience and perseverance to get the conversion.

Story by Chiranjit Sinha

