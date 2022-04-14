Arts Council of the Valley announces spring 2022 Advancing the Arts awards

Arts Council of the Valley has awarded a total of $15,174 to 12 Advancing the Arts grant recipients during the spring funding cycle.

These grants cover projects to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022.

“Advancing the Arts grants invest in the vital arts infrastructure of our community,” ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden explained. “These awards tangibly express ACV’s continuing commitment to creative projects designed to cultivate the arts and connect communities.”

More than $436,000 has been awarded to artists and art educators since ACV launched the program in 2001. Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories: Arts for Education, provided to educators and educational organizations, and Creative Inspiration, allocated to individual artists.

Both types of grants support community-based initiatives in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Arts for Education grants were awarded to:

Angie Clemens for Talking with the Chief: Learning About Native American Arts and Culture, to allow 820 Rockingham County Public Schools second graders to participate in a virtual presentation by Chief Brown of the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian people.

Jane Crockett and Terry Wiita of the Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild for Stronger Together,” the guild’s biennial quilt show designed to educate, inspire, and entertain the public via a display of some 150 quilts constructed – using a variety of techniques – by guild members.

Amanda Gookin of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival for Book Notes, a musical storytelling hour featuring a reading by Dr. Joanne V. Gabbin, interwoven performances by five Bach Festival musicians, and opportunities for children to participate through dance and singalongs.

Bryanna Lyn Dean of Expressive Dance Studio in Elkton for Student Financial Aid and Program Scholarships, making it possible for students with financial need to learn proper dance technique while experiencing the art form’s spirit of play and creativity.

Chelsea Rowe for Beginner Jewelry Workshop, created to offer an introduction to the tools and techniques of jewelry and metalsmithing.

Creative Inspiration recipients are:

Jerry Holsopple and Justin Poole for Bonhoeffer: Cell 39, a multi-media performance on the life and legacy of Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Yi-Ping Chen of Caravanserai Music for Music for Latinx Community.

Brian Bratton for The Brian Bratton Story: From Homeless to Selling Homes.

Aili Huber of Silk Moth Stage for Give Us Good, a new magical realist play exploring mental illness through a metaphorical lens.

Darla Stanley of Ensemble InterTwining for Evelyn/Evelyn, a dance-opera video designed to inspire conversation, broaden understanding, and encourage generosity around current issues of evolving identity.

Yasir Nabeel Razak for his band Nabeel, to create an Iraqi Diaspora project album demonstrating the diverse musical perspectives in Harrisonburg and encouraging greater immigrant participation in the visual and performing arts.

Janet Hostetter of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir for The Shapes of Home, a YouTube video combining the musical talents of the choir with the creative talents of Australian composer Dan Walker and Pennsylvania quilt artist Nancy Hershberger.

Advancing the Arts grant awardees may receive one grant – ranging from $500 to $1,500 – per calendar year. Matching funds are not required for grant submissions.

Visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants for Fall 2022 grant cycle information, available by early July. The application deadline for the fall cycle is 5 p.m. Oct 11, 2022, for projects taking place between Nov. 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

