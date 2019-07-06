Apollo 50th anniversary to be celebrated at The Mariners’ Museum and Park

The Mariners’ Museum and Park will commemorate one of the most iconic events in American history – the first humans landing on the Moon.

The Museum will honor the monumental significance of Apollo 11 and 12 and their historical achievements for mankind with family-fun programs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Guests will enjoy many activities to mark this special occasion, including: hands-on building and craft activities, interpretive stations highlighting artifacts and unique maritime connections to space exploration, and interesting topics on space and deep sea travel.

Museum educators will discuss the recovery of Apollo 11 by the USS Hornet, early Polynesian navigation and the stars, discovering and understanding the moon, women in space, and so much more. The community is invited to come along this journey from 50 years ago, and explore when humans first ventured into what was once considered the final frontier – space!

“Whether you have a connection to the water, or a connection to space, explorers of all kinds will find something fascinating at our Apollo 50th moon landing anniversary,” stated Science Educator Andrea Rocchio. “The Mariners’ Museum and Park is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing to remember a momentous time in our recent history of exploration, and further remind us all of how far we’ve come in exploration and imagination since the early maritime navigators and explorers.”

One of the special activities that guests will enjoy is creating their very own recovery mission patch. Patches are made to commemorate the efforts to recover spacecraft. Guests will be able to choose their own symbols and colors to make their unique patch.

These special activities will take place throughout the Museum galleries on Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All activities are free with $1 Museum admission. For more information about the event, please visit MarinersMusuem.org.

