Amtrak to offer third daily departure from Norfolk starting July 11

Amtrak will soon offer a third daily departure from Norfolk with an early afternoon option beginning July 11.

Amtrak Northeast Regional service allows customers to travel from Virginia to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast.

The additional service will mark five total daily Amtrak services to the Hampton Roads region.

July 11 is also the restoration of a second daily roundtrip service to and from Newport News.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority supports Amtrak Northeast Regional service that serve Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Lynchburg, Roanoke and other points within Virginia, providing same-seat trips and thru service to and from the Northeast Corridor.

Ticketing and reservations can be done on Amtrak.com.