American Shakespeare Center presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ beginning Dec. 10

A beloved holiday tradition returns to the stage Dec. 10-30, when American Shakespeare Center stages A Christmas Carol, live at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton.

Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit, tiny Tim, the three Ghosts, and many more favorite characters from the Charles Dickens classic fill the stage with mystery, merriment and a joyful reminder of the spirit of the season.

The production reunites ASC veteran performers and welcomes new company members to the mix. Directed by longtime ASC favorite Stephanie Holladay Earl, who staged the 2019 Christmas Carol for ASC, the company includes the following performers:

Cordell Cole, a returning ASC veteran, portrays the miserly Scrooge, whose life is transformed in a single night;

Chris Bellinger is the gruesome ghost of Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge of the error of his ways and the terrors of the coming night;

New company member Mauricio Miranda takes on the role of Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s underpaid and overworked clerk; Meg Rodgers plays Mrs. Cratchit, and Natasia Reinhardt plays Tiny Tim;

The Ghosts who haunt Scrooge’s dreams and bring about his transformation are played by Nic Sanchez (the Ghost of Christmas Present) and a pair of company newcomers: Zainab Barry raises merry memories as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and Kenneth Hamilton thrills as the Ghost of Christmas Future.

In keeping with Shakespeare’s staging conditions, ASC embraces the doubling of roles, with actors portraying multiple characters. (Fans report that spotting their favorite actors in a variety of characters and costumes is part of the fun of attending an ASC performance.) The Christmas Carol cast is rounded out by Sam Saint Ours, Sarah Suzuki, and Summer England in multiple roles.

And in the ASC tradition, music plays a merry role in the proceedings, and the audience is invited to sing along in the brief pre-show concert of holiday favorites.

ASC SafeStart protocols will be in use on A Christmas Carol. Audiences must provide proof of COVID vaccination and wear masks, and socially distanced seating is in place. Additional audience precautions include paperless ticketing, digital programs, enhanced sanitizing regimens, the elimination of concessions, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the Playhouse.

Due to the social distancing procedures in the Blackfriars Playhouse, a limited number of tickets are available for each performance, so fans are encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible to preserve their tradition.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now. Visit www.americanshakespearecenter.com or call 1.877.MUCH.ADO (1.877.682.4236) to purchase. Groups of four or more should call the Box Office to book their tickets.

Note to audiences: During the engagement of A Christmas Carol, American Shakespeare Center will be collecting needed items for Valley Mission in the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby. For more information and suggested items for donation, visit www.americanshakespearecenter.com

