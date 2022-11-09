Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
all waynesboro schools earned accreditation for 2021 2022
News

All Waynesboro Schools earned accreditation for 2021-2022

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Waynesboro School Board received a school academic performance report from Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

All six schools earned accreditation status for 2021-2022, but Wenonah Elementary School and Kate Collins Middle School were accredited with conditions.

“But, we’re in a really good place, coming out of a pandemic,” Teachey said.

Teachey drew the board’s attention to the comparison of students who took the high school’s advanced placement test and students enrolled last academic year to the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 academic year.

In 2018-2019, 112 Waynesboro High School students completed a CTE program, while 101 students completed a CTE in 2021-2022.

“I’m proud of the work that our principals and schools are doing,” Teachey said.

He pointed out that the struggle in science for students at Wenonah and Westwood Hills elementary schools and Kate Collins Middle is not unique for Waynesboro students. The struggle is happening across the Commonwealth.

School board member Erika Smith asked about the school system’s chronic absenteeism. Teachey said chronic absenteeism applies to students who miss 10 percent of school days. Not more than 15 percent of a student body can be chronically absent. Waynesboro Schools’ absenteeism is credited to students coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic when they learned remotely and getting them to think of it as their job to attend school every day.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber said the school system “should be able to have a much better chronic absenteeism” as a focus is placed on fixing the problem.

“When you focus on something, it tends to improve,” Barber said.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said the country is still in a pandemic, but the mandatory 14-day quarantine period following a positive COVID-19 test is gone. Now students must observe a five-day quarantine period.

“I’m certainly optimistic that this will improve,” Cassell said of the school system’s chronic absenteeism. He said the school system cannot expect attendance to improve by the end of this academic year.

School board member Debra Freeman-Belle asked if students who attend school from home are considered absent.

According to Cassell, students previously were not considered absent if they attended school virtually, but that changed this academic year.

“There’s no allowance from the state for that,” Cassell said. Students are considered either present in the school or absent.

Barber said he hears more about incidents of RSV, gastrointestinal issues and the flu than COVID-19 among students.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

wildlife center of virginia

Wildlife Center of Virginia turns 40; video launching tonight to mark anniversary
Crystal Graham
waynesboro city elections too close to call
,

Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon
Crystal Graham

City Council races in Ward C and D in Waynesboro will likely remain too close to call until the extended canvass is completed on Monday.

tony bennett

Tony Bennett on Virginia’s depth: ‘We do have some more options this year’
Chris Graham

Tony Bennett experimented with his team's depth in Virginia’s 73-61 opening-night win over North Carolina Central on Monday.

court law

Harrisonburg man who blundered his way into being caught sentenced in bank robbery
Chris Graham
football

Game Notes: ODU Football hosts James Madison in 72nd Oyster Bowl on Saturday
Chris Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers, coming off bye, look to Saints game as chance to build momentum
Scott Ratcliffe

Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Rebecca Barnabi