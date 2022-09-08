Albemarle County Police seek persons of interest in Sept. 4 robbery

Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Drive, during the overnight hours Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].