albemarle county police seek persons of interest in sept 4 robbery
Cops & Courts

Albemarle County Police seek persons of interest in Sept. 4 robbery

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
persons of interest
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Police Department.

Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Drive, during the overnight hours Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894  with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

 

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

Illinois tailback Chase Brown ran for 199 yards in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana last week. There’s the challenge for a Virginia defense that surrendered 170 yards on the ground in a 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.

William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police.

