ACC Football Week 6 Schedule: Nothing big on tap for us this weekend

After a Week 5 that had Top 10 and Top 25 in-conference matchups, the Week 6 ACC Football schedule is a bit light.

The best game is a good one – Florida State, which dropped out of the polls after losing 31-21 to now-#15 Wake Forests, at #14 NC State, which fell from the Top 10 after losing 30-20 to #5 Clemson.

Other than that, it’s just content.

ACC Football: Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 8

Time, TV, SiriusXM, App/Web

Louisville (2-3, 0-3) at Virginia (2-3, 0-2), noon, ACCN, 113 or 193, 955

Series: Series tied, 5-5; Last meeting: Virginia, 34-33 (2021)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1) at Pitt (3-2, 0-1), 3:30 p.m., ACCN, 113 or 371, 955

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 11-10; Last meeting: Pitt, 28-7 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Duke (4-1, 1-0) at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1), 4 p.m., RSN, 109 or 203, 966

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 53-35-1; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 31-27 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Lauren Jbara (sideline)

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) at Miami (2-2, 0-0), 4 p.m., ESPN2, 136 or 194, 956

Series: North Carolina leads series, 14-11; Last meeting: North Carolina, 45-42 (2021)

ESPN2: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Army (1-3) at No. 15/15 Wake Forest (4-1), 7:30 p.m., RSN, 136 or 202, 965

Series: Wake Forest leads series, 12-5; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 70-56 (2021)

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Brian Jordan (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

No. 5/5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 99 or 205, 968

Series: Clemson leads series, 20-9-2l; Last meeting: Clemson, 19-13 (2021)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Florida State (4-1, 2-1) at No. 14/14 NC State (4-1, 0-1), 8 p.m., ACCN, 108 or 201, 964

Series: Florida State leads series, 27-15; Last meeting: NC State, 28-14 (2021)

ACCN: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)