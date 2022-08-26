AAA: Labor Day travel expected to be robust, despite some of the highest gas prices on record
As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume could return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer.
AAA anticipates the peak travel time will be Friday afternoon (Sept. 2) when commuters mix with travelers. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon as road-trippers return from the long weekend. To avoid Labor Day weekend traffic, AAA encourages drivers who have the flexibility to travel at off-peak hours.
“As the summer travel season draws to an end with the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, the roads could be busy as AAA anticipates travel volume could reach pre-pandemic levels, mirroring the trends seen for the holidays in May and July,” said Morgan Dean, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia.
Labor Day gas prices
Road trips will rule Labor Day weekend. Despite paying some of the highest gas prices ever for the unofficial end of summer, prices in Virginia have dropped $1.19 per gallon since peaking at $4.86 on June 14.
However, gas prices remain about 71 cents per gallon higher than at this same time last year. The last time drivers saw prices this high for Labor Day in Virginia was back in 2012 when the state gas price average was $3.69.
Driving behavior altered due to high gas prices
Record high summer gas prices haven’t deterred road trippers and AAA does not expect Labor Day weekend to be any different.
However, motorists tell AAA they have adjusted driving behavior and vacation spending to accommodate for higher gas prices.
In a poll done back in June:
- Almost 60 percent of Virginia drivers said they had adjusted their daily driving behaviors because of gas prices, with many people consolidating errands/trips and cutting back on driving as much as possible.
- More than 60 percent of Virginia drivers making summer travel plans at the time said gas prices had factored in to their planning.
- About a third (31 percent) said they were taking fewer trips because of gas prices
- More than 10 percent said they were taking shorter trips because of gas prices
- More than 20 percent said they were adjusting their travel budget for dining or lodging because of gas prices